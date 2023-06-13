An online petition is growing right now, opposing a potential change in curriculum at the Pennridge School District.

The petition is titled "Hold Pennridge School Board Accountable." That's the demand of the more than 1,200 parents and teachers in the district who don't support the new contract with the private curriculum consultant Vermillion Education. The company was hired at the cost of $125 an hour, plus expenses.

"We have no idea what this contract is going to cost us. Open-ended. People have asked, no answers. Just shoved it right through, okay? You're out of bounds, you're out of control," said Ross McLennan, who spoke during public comment at the school board meeting Monday night.

Aside from the cost, many are also concerned about the content.

"I'm not real keen on Vermillion, along with all the other people that signed that petition. If I wanted my child to get a Christian education, I would send them to Plumstead Christian," said Robin Levy.

Vermillion's website doesn't actually say anything about Christianity. In fact, it says it crafts curriculum that is "free of ideology." But its founder, Jordan Adams, is open about his Catholic faith, and he graduated from Hillsdale College, a private Christian academy.

"You're using our money to hire a carpetbagger, a mercenary, to come in and establish the new order. Boy is that some creepy stuff," said Stephanie Regina.

But despite that backlash, several board members defended the contract in the April 26 meeting when it was approved.

"Our scores have been going down, and you're saying hey, what are you doing? Why are you bringing a curriculum consultant in? Our scores are going down. You realize that doesn't make sense, right?" said school board member Megan Banis-Clemens during the April 26 meeting.

Vermillion is currently working on a curriculum review for upcoming school years. Results are expected at a board meeting next Wednesday.

There is also a concern that employees of the district who currently design the curriculum may lose their jobs or get moved to other positions. If that happens at the school board meeting next week, there is a possibility Vermillion could have input on the curriculum plan for classes as soon as the upcoming 2023-24 school year.