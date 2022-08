Authorities have charged a man from Maryland with 3rd-degree murder for a deadly wrong-way crash in Chester County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Luke Gallucci was headed south in the NB lanes on Route 1 on July 19 around 5:40 a.m. when his vehicle slammed into a vehicle driven by Kelly Felts of Nottingham.

Felts was killed.

Troopers say Gallucci was driving drunk and also had marijuana in his system.

Gallucci is scheduled to be in court on September 12.