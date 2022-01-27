A Montgomery County school district is reinstating a mask mandate following a recent claim filed against the district.
The Perkiomen Valley School Board made face coverings optional after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration's statewide mask mandate in December.
The temporary restraining order, issued Tuesday, writes: "Plaintiffs will likely suffer irreparable harm, including exposure to present and existential threats to health and safety, increased risk of serious bodily injury and/or death, and lost instructional time in the absence of a temporary restraining order."
The district posted online Wednesday: "In response to a recent claim filed against the district, a judge ordered a temporary restraining order requiring the district to reinstate the mask mandate beginning tomorrow through February 8, 2022."
According to the online post, all students, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks when in the Perkiomen Valley school buildings or as part of extra curricular activities, participating or spectating.
The mask requirement extends to any committee meetings, community education classes, and all activities being held in our school buildings.
A group of parents filed the lawsuit against the district, arguing school board's decision to nix universal masking would put students with certain health conditions and disabilities in greater danger of contracting COVID-19.
According to the temporary restraining order, all parties will appear for a hearing for a Preliminary Injunction on February 4.