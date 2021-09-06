Many families in Montgomery County spent the Labor Day holiday on the water and picnicking.
"We're having a picnic, just enjoying the park and sun," said Joyce Lang of Green Lane.
Friends and families were enjoying a peaceful day at Green Lane Park in Montgomery County at the same time county officials enacted new, COVID-19 guidance.
The county is experiencing high community transmission rates over the last two weeks.
"It doesn't shock me because I know so many people who have felt like it's over, "continued Land. "They don't want to do things anymore."
The county is now recommending people wear masks outdoors when they can't stay six feet apart.
Lang says it's the right call. "I think it's very sad people aren't taking advantage of the vaccine. We still need to do our part and hope for the best for others."
Samuel Rodriguez of Norristown is also vaccinated and had COVID-19. He thinks the mask recommendation doesn't make sense.
"If I carry the virus even though I won't be affected, it's not my problem, people that haven't been vaccinated, that's their problem. I think it should be a mandate for those people, not those that got vaccinated," said Rodriguez.
In Pennsylvania daily COVID cases are up over this time last year, even though the shots weren't available last Labor Day.
I'm very grateful for he vaccine," said Lang. "I'm still very concerned with the numbers going up around me."
"I don't worry about COVID at all," continued Rodriguez. "I know my immune system is stronger. I'm vaccinated. We've got more facts. More information."