NORRISTOWN, Pa. — At Thursday's meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners, Victoria Bastecki-Perez, president of Montgomery County Community College, delivered the college's annual report.

The first achievement she noted was that in 2022 the college began its strategic planning process for 2023 to 2027 and facilities master planning for 2023 and 2033.

Also, Bastecki-Perez noted that during the past year, the college clarified and prepared a statement of its values. MCCC will educate to advance equity, opportunity and social justice in the communities it serves. It will provide quality accessible, and sustainable learning opportunities and innovate to support student success and the needs of its communities.

The college will strive to respect its diverse contributions and lived experiences to cultivate inclusion. Finally, she said, the college will foster a culture of empathy, trust, transparency, integrity and accountability.

Moving on to important numbers, in 2022, Bastecki-Perez noted, despite the pandemic, MCCC had 1,606 graduates, the most in its history. Of these, 505 were first-generation graduates and 24% were students of color. The school had a total economic impact in the county of $486.6 million and for every dollar invested in the college, the county will earn a return of $2.20 over the course of the students' working lives, according to the school's president.

In 2022, the first Challenger Learning Center was launched at the Pottstown campus, the first in Pennsylvania, designed to inspire K-12 students to seek higher education.

According to Bastecki-Perez, the community college received $31,265,604 in federal stimulus funding. Of this, $13,396,183 was allocated for student emergency grants and $17,869,421 was used for institutional support.

With the midterm election less than a week away, Bastecki-Perez said she was proud to point out that in the 2020 election, MCCC students had the highest voter registration and highest turnout of any 2-year school in Pennsylvania, with 87% of the registered students voting.

In reply to a question from the commissioners' chair, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, about the challenges she sees ahead, Bastecki-Perez replied, "The challenges that we have are to continue to provide our comprehensive supports and to respond to the ever-changing needs of our student demographic. We continue to work closely with the county to determine what the jobs of the future are to make sure our portfolio is fresh, relevant and effective to meet the business needs of the community because we know that if those businesses stay, we will all thrive."

Gun turn-in events

District Attorney Kevin Steele told the commissioners about two upcoming gun turn-in events. They will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 12 police stations strategically spread around the county and at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Skippack. The focus is to get guns out of houses with children around, he said.

"We're focusing on gun safety and making sure there's not an opportunity for a child to get his hands on a gun," Steele explained. "We want to make sure that those who want them out of the house can do it, and we'll melt them down so they can not be used in any way."

Steele also appealed to those who had a recent death in their family of a gunowner and said the turn-in events will remove the guns at no cost.

"This is not a buy-back program," he noted, "Simply, those that want this service, we'll take the guns off their hands."

A third area of focus is to parents of teens.

"We've seen too many teenagers with guns causing the violence we've recently seen," Steele said.

The program will accept any unloaded firearm. It does not accept magazines, clips or bullets. At previous gun turn-in events, Steele pointed out, 65 firearms in 2019 and 107 firearms in 2028 were turned in and melted down.

Major expenditures

The commissioners awarded a contract for $765,630 to Road Con Inc. for maintenance of four county-owned bridges. Also, CDW Government, Chicago, Ill., was awarded a contract in the amount of $10,041,669.06 for 3-year licenses of a variety of Microsoft products.

Over the objection of Commissioner Joseph Gale, contracts for work on the new Justice Center were awarded to Skansa USA Building of Blue Bell in the amount of $709,568 for construction management services, and to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, Washington, D.C., in the amount of $1,333,473 for architectural and engineering services.