POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County Community College received a grant that will help launch their Challenger Learning Center.
The PAsmart Advancing Grant, worth $500,000 grant will fund the center at the Montgomery County Community College Pottstown campus.
PAsmart Advancing Grants are designed to expand access to computer science, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (CS/STEM) learning experiences.
In 2019, Governor Tom Wolf secured $40 million to invest in education and workforce development through PAsmart grants.
Earlier this year, MCCC announced its partnership with Challenger Center to bring a Challenger Learning Center to the region. Challenger Learning Centers offer a variety of hands-on STEM programs, with the core being the simulated space-themed missions that take place in a fully immersive Space Station and Mission Control.
The Challenger Learning Center will introduce STEM learning at the middle-school level.
The grant funds will be used to expand technology and software, supplement the curriculum and provide training for faculty.
MCCC anticipates the Challenger Learning Center will be fully operational in the spring of 2022. In the meantime, MCCC is sharing Challenger’s online curriculum with area school districts.
For more information about the Challenger Learning Center, visit mc3.edu/Challenger.