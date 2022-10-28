LAHASKA, Pa. - Local artists spend weeks crafting detailed scarecrows on display this Halloweekend in Peddler's Village. For the first time ever, the village held a pumpkin-carving contest, adding a new attraction.

"I'm standing next to our scarecrow that we made," said Alyssa Cipriano of Jamison, Bucks County.

"It's a chicken," said her older brother Alex Cipriano.

The chicken has jokes.

"Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to Peddler's Village, of course," said Alyssa Cipriano.

A lot goes into the extravagant scarecrows at Peddler's Village.

"I helped with the signs," said Alyssa Cipriano.

"I just stuffed down the gloves," said Alex Cipriano.

"We go to the thrift shop," said their mom Lora Cipriano. "We can always find a bunch of different odd items that you can put together to make a scarecrow."

Entering the annual contest is a tradition for the Cipriano family. They've picked up wins over the years for their creative submissions.

"The first one we actually did was it was called Elmo zooms to the moon," said Lora Cipriano. "The next year we did 'It' the clown."

"I made a little Ghostbusters one," said Alex Cipriano.

"A pink princess," said Alyssa Cipriano.

It's the 43rd year of scarecrows in the village. You can spot nearly 200 on display.

"It's all about family," said Joseph Albert, the director of festivals and events at Peddler's Village.

Visitors voted on the scarecrow winners. There were seven different categories, plus the grand prize: Alien Abduction featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog.

"Every year, they get cooler and cooler," said Alyssa Cipriano.

New this year at the village was a pumpkin-carving contest. No trick; looking at those entries is a treat.

Zombie Apawcalypse took home the gold.

"It just had a different look," said Albert.

There were also some classics, like a mummy, a wicked witch and Cinderella's pumpkin. It's just another way to get more people involved in spooky season.

"You can just have some fun and do whatever you want," said Albert. "Be creative."

"They're already, you know, talking about stuff for next year," said Lora Cipriano.