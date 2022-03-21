TRAPPE, Pa. - Pennsylvania is grieving the loss of two state troopers with ties to our area killed in the line of duty.
One Montgomery County town is especially in mourning. One of the troopers killed, 29-year-old Brandon Sisca, also served as the chief at the Trappe Fire Company, along with his father, his wife, and his father-in-law.
He was a man his co-workers say truly made a difference and lived the values of the State Police every single day.
"These values were exemplified this morning when these officers braved traffic along a busy interstate to assist a citizen whose own life was in danger," said State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick at a news conference Monday.
"Today our community was struck with tragedy, and we have lost one of our brothers," said Trappe Fire Company Deputy Chief John Bolger.
Members of the Trappe Fire Company say Sisca had a heart of gold.
"He was an example for all of us," Bolger said.
Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Trooper Sisca and 33-year-old Trooper Martin Mack were helping a pedestrian on I-95 in Philadelphia when investigators say a driver slammed into them, killing them both and the pedestrian.
"He was a tireless leader even before he was our leader. He has provided leadership and camaraderie and brotherhood to our fire department and to our community and has served tirelessly with our organization for many years," Bolger said.
Before coming to Trappe, Sisca worked as a firefighter at the Spring Township Fire Company in Berks County.
Trooper Mack also had ties to our area. He attended Albright College in Reading.
The pedestrian who was killed has not yet been identified.
"They lay their lives on the line for all of us every day. And for all three it's a reminder of how precious and fragile life really is," said Gov. Tom Wolf.