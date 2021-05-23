QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The family and friends of a teenager shot and killed in Nockamixon State Park last year now have a place to honor him for years to come.
Jason Kutt was 18-years-old when he was shot in the neck and killed while sitting on a bench in the park, watching the sunset with his girlfriend.
A 52-year-old man is charged with homicide after what the Bucks County D-A called a tragic hunting accident.
A bench now sits for others to find peace in the park. The family hopes they can do that without worry of the same thing happening to someone else.
"We do have to approach this so that this can't happen in the future. So we're going to have to look into doing something for some sort of changes because this senseless act did not need to happen," said Jason's father Ronald Kutt.
The man charged intends to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter which is the lowest form of homicide in terms of charges.
The plea deal was agreed upon by the Kutt family.