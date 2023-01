A memorial service will be held for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat today.

Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia will hold a viewing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

A mass will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Blavat was one of the most influential voices of the Philadelphia music scene in the 1960s.

He is also part of a permanent exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of its "Radio and Records" exhibit.

Blavat died last week.

He was 82.