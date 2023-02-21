PHILADELPHIA - We are hearing for the first time from the family of a slain police officer.

The wife and father of the 31-year-old fallen Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald spoke in front of hundreds at a memorial service at the Temple Bell Towers at Temple University, Tuesday. Hundreds of heartbroken students, staff, faculty, and more turned out to honor the hero and support his devastated family.

Police say their brother in blue was shot multiple times at point-blank range while trying to make an arrest. They say it was Saturday around 7 p.m. when Fitzgerald chased after a suspect. After catching up with him, police say surveillance video in the area shows 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer shooting the already downed officers multiple times in the chest, face, and head.

"Being a cop was his dream. It was his world," the wife of Officer Fitzgerald, Marrisa, said.

She choked back tears, thanked those who were there, and told the Temple University students how much they all meant to her husband.

"Being a cop brightened up his life," she said through tears. "Helping the people and the students of Temple University was his main goal, to keep all of you safe."

"He had a servant's heart," Officer Fitzgerald's father and former Allentown Police Chief, Joel Fitzgerald, said. "Chris Fitzgerald did it better than I've ever done it."

His father reminded everyone of the importance of the job.

"When you hear these negative stories about police officers across the country, you remember Christopher Fitzgerald," his father said. "When you see Temple University officers don't stop and say, 'why are they harassing that person?' Say 'they are here to protect us'".

The dangers of the job proved to be a stark reminder as his family visited a memorial near the scene of the crime before the service. Two teens were shot and the family was quickly escorted away as Philadelphia officials call for change nationwide.