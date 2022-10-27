Take a bow, Merck management.

Merck, with multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has grown the value of its shares 28.4% since the beginning of the year compared to a decline of 19.6% in the S&P 500, according to Zacks Equity Research.

Thursday morning the company announced third quarter results that once again exceeded analysts’ expectations, something Merck has achieved in four consecutive quarters. As a result, the company raised full-year 2022 guidance for sales and non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) adjusted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP EPS excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and restructuring costs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities. In addition, in 2022, the company changed the treatment of certain items for purposes of its non-GAAP reporting.

“We continue to execute on our strategy, invest in leading-edge science and drive innovation as our colleagues deliver meaningful value for patients – which in turn provides value for our shareholders,” said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck, in a statement.

“Our third quarter results demonstrate exceptional revenue and underlying earnings growth and sustained performance across our key growth drivers. Inspired by our purpose of saving and improving lives around the world, I am confident we are well-positioned to continue to deliver strong operational performance.”

Third Quarter Operating Results

Worldwide sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $14.959 billion, an increase of 14% above 2021 sales of $13.154 billion. Adjusted net income was $4.703 billion in the quarter, an increase of 7% over $4.525 billion in the previous year’s quarter. Adjusted EPS (earnings per share) in 2022’s third quarter was $1.85, a 4% increase above $1,78 in 2021’s third quarter.

Pharmaceutical revenue

Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 13% to $13.0 billion. Pharmaceutical sales growth in the third quarter was 9% excluding LAGEVRIO sales, which were new in 2022, and 15% excluding LAGEVRIO sales and the impact of foreign exchange, primarily driven by oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products. The COVID-19 pandemic unfavorably affected sales in the third quarter of 2021 by approximately $350 million, which favorably impacted the growth rate in the third quarter of 2022.

Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 20% to $5.4 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from metastatic indications including certain types of NSCLC (Non-small cell lung cancer), renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and MSI-H cancers, and increased uptake across recent earlier-stage launches including certain types of neoadjuvant/adjuvant TNBC in the U.S.

Growth in vaccines was primarily driven by higher combined sales of GARDASIL (Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent [Types 6, 11, 16 and 18] Vaccine, Recombinant) and GARDASIL 9 vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV. Third-quarter GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales grew 15% to $2.3 billion, primarily driven by strong demand outside of the U.S., particularly in China, which also benefited from increased supply. Additionally, higher sales in the U.S. reflect public sector buying patterns.

Growth in hospital acute care reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION (sugammadex) injection 100 mg/mL, a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients ages 2 years and older undergoing surgery. Sales increased 15% to $423 million, primarily due to an increase in its share among neuromuscular blockade reversal agents and an increase in surgical procedures.

Growth in hospital acute care also reflects higher sales of ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam), a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with certain bacterial infections. Sales of $43 million resulted from the phased resupply initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021, which has been completed in 2022.

Pharmaceutical sales growth was partially offset by lower combined sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI), which declined 15% to $1.1 billion, primarily reflecting lower demand and pricing in certain international markets as a result of generic competition, particularly in Europe, and lower demand in the U.S.

Animal Health revenue

Animal Health sales totaled $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decline of 3% compared with the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the unfavorable effect from foreign exchange, Animal Health sales grew 4% primarily reflecting higher pricing. Sales of livestock products also reflect higher demand for poultry products. Sales of companion animal products also reflect higher demand for the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) parasiticide line of products, partially offset by supply constraints for certain vaccines.

Cardiovascular pipeline highlights

Merck announced positive results from its pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating sotatercept, the company’s investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc fusion protein, as an add-on to stable background therapy for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In addition, Merck received a Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MK-2060, an investigational anticoagulant therapy for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease.

Oncology program highlights

Merck announced clinical trial results for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy, and Lynparza (olaparib), an oral poly (ADP-ribose) PARP inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca, at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022.

Also, Merck announced that KEYTRUDA received four new approvals in Japan; KEYTRUDA is now approved in Japan for 23 uses in 11 different types of cancer, plus microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) and tumor mutational burden-high solid tumors.

In addition, the company announced the following regulatory milestones for Lynparza:

Priority review granted by the FDA for a supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Approved in the European Union (EU) and Japan as adjuvant treatment for patients with germline BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative high-risk early breast cancer, based on results from the Phase 3 OlympiA trial.

Approved in China as first-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for patients with homologous recombination deficient-positive advanced ovarian cancer, based on results from the Phase 3 PAOLA-1 trial.

Vaccines program highlights

Merck announced European Commission approval of an expanded indication for VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) to include active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease, pneumonia and acute otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) in infants, children and adolescents from 6 weeks to less than 18 years of age.

Also, Merck received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to expand the use of GARDASIL 9 [Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant] for use in girls and women ages 9 to 45. The vaccine was previously approved for use in women ages 16 to 26.

Infectious diseases pipeline highlights

Merck will initiate a new Phase 3 clinical program with islatravir for the treatment of people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and islatravir (DOR/ISL) 0.25 mg.

Merck and Gilead Sciences will resume the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating an investigational oral once-weekly combination treatment regimen of islatravir and Gilead’s lenacapavir in adults with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed.

Outlook

Merck expects sales growth of 20% to 21% in 2022, with full-year sales estimated to be between $58.5 billion and $59.0 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 4%. Excluding LAGEVRIO, Merck expects sales growth of approximately 12% for full-year 2022.

The company is raising and narrowing its expected full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS to be between $7.32 and $7.37, despite a negative impact from foreign exchange.. It continues to experience strong global momentum across its key pillars of growth, particularly in oncology and vaccines.

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.