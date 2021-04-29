Merck & Co., Inc. missed stock analysts’ projections for first quarter sales and earnings. Wall Street immediately whacked $5.00 off the stock price, although it stabilized in mid-day trading.
Merck, with multiple locations in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as largely responsible for the results as it impeded patient access to health care providers particularly for vaccines.
“While our results this quarter were impacted by the pandemic, the underlying demand for our innovative products remains strong and we remain confident in our future growth prospects,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and CEO, Merck. “We are also taking the right steps to evolve Merck’s operating model to continue to create value for patients, shareholders and society.”
As it has for several years, the company was led by sales for Keytruda, the company’s cancer fighting drug that continues to gain approvals from health agencies around the world for new indications, the latest being from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal or gastroesophageal carcinoma.
Sales for Lynparza, used to treat advanced ovarian cancer, and Bridion, indicated for the reversal of neuro muscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery, showed double-digit increases in sales, as did sales for the Animal Health Division.
Overall, first quarter 2021 sales were $12.080 billion compared to $12.057 billion in 2020. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income declined 1% in the quarter from $3.219 billion to $3.179 billion. Earnings per share also declined 1% from $1.26 in 2020 to $1.25 this quarter.
Pipeline and Business Development Highlights
Merck continued to advance the development programs for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy; Lynparza (olaparib), a PARP inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca; and Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate), an orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with Eisai Co., Ltd.
In the quarter, Merck and Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that they have entered into an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV that combine Gilead’s investigational capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, and Merck’s investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor (NRTTI), islatravir, into a two-drug regimen in oral and injectable formulations with the potential to provide new, meaningful treatment options for people living with HIV.
Also, Merck acquired Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, on April 1, 2021.
In addition, Merck filed a Form 10 registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with the intended spinoff of its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a standalone, publicly-traded company, Organon & Co.
Pharmaceutical Revenue
First-quarter pharmaceutical sales of $10.7 billion declined by 3% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Merck believes sales performance reflects underlying strength in the business, offset by negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing impacts of the loss of market exclusivity for several products.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s estimated negative impact to Merck’s first quarter pharmaceutical revenue was approximately $600 million.
Pharmaceutical revenue reflects growth in oncology, largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 19% to $3.9 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from the non-small-cell lung cancer indications as well as continued uptake in other indications, including adjuvant melanoma, RCC, bladder, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and MSI-H cancers, as well as uptake following the recent launch of the 400mg every 6 weeks adult dosing regimen in the United States. Also contributing to growth in oncology was 57% growth in Lynparza alliance revenue, reflecting continued uptake in approved indications in the United States, Europe and China.
The decline in vaccine sales was primarily driven by GARDASIL (Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent [Types 6,11,16 and 18] Vaccine, Recombinant)/GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant), vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV, primarily attributable to buying patterns in the United States and the timing of shipments in China.
The COVID-19 pandemic also negatively affected sales for GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9, particularly in the United States and Europe. Also contributing to the decline in vaccine sales were lower sales of PNEUMOVAX 23 (pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent), a vaccine to help prevent pneumococcal disease.
Vaccines sales were also negatively affected by lower sales of ROTATEQ (Rotavirus Vaccine, Live Oral, Pentavalent), a vaccine to help protect against rotavirus gastroenteritis in infants and children, largely due to the timing of shipments in China and lower demand in the United States.
Pharmaceutical sales in the quarter were negatively affected by the ongoing impacts from the loss of market exclusivity, including for ZETIA (ezetimibe) and NOXAFIL (posaconazole), as well as certain products in diversified brands.
Performance in hospital acute care primarily reflects the decline in sales of ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) for injection, a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and betalactamase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with certain bacterial infections due to the temporary suspension of sales and product recall in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Hospital acute care performance also reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION (sugammadex) Injection 100 mg/mL, and the continued uptake of PREVYMIS (letermovir), a medicine for prophylaxis (prevention) of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Animal Health Revenue
Animal Health sales totaled $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% compared with the first quarter of 2020. Sales growth reflects higher demand globally for companion animal products, including parasiticide lines of products, primarily BRAVECTO (fluralaner), as well as higher sales of companion animal vaccines. Sales growth in livestock products reflects higher demand in international markets for ruminant, poultry and swine products, as well as higher demand globally for Animal Intelligence products.
2021 Financial Outlook
“As I transition into the CEO role, one of my immediate priorities is to ensure that our experienced leadership team continues to build on our solid foundation,” said Robert M. Davis, president, who will assume the CEO role July 1. “Our company is well positioned for strong long-term performance, with scientific innovation remaining the source of our company’s energy and value creation.”
Merck continues to expect sales growth of 8% to 12%, with full-year 2021 sales estimated to be between $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion, Including a positive impact from foreign exchange of less than 2%. Full-year 2021 GAAP EPS are expected to be between $5.05 and $5.25. Assuming the completion of the Organon spinoff, Merck expects full-year 2021 sales from continuing operations to be between $45.8 billion and $47.8 billion.
Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.