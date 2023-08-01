By now, probably every adult in the United States knows something about Keytruda. The blockbuster cancer drug from Merck is advertised regularly on television and it continues to win approvals to treat a greater variety of cancers. One could argue that it has been the most impactful pharmaceutical introduced this century.

Merck, with multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, again reported strong sales of Keytruda, $6.7 billion, as well as of the HPV vaccine Gardisil, $2.46 billion, in the second quarter. However, the company recorded a $10.2 billion charge for the acquisition of Prometheus, which specializes in treatments for autoimmune diseases, and this caused the company to swing to a net loss of $5.98 billion.

Wall Street expected the news. In fact, sales exceeded expectations while the quarterly loss was lower than anticipated and mid-afternoon Merck’s stock was down $0.59 at $106.06.

"We continue to make great progress as we advance our broad and deep pipeline, raise the bar of innovation, and bring forward leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. "We delivered robust underlying growth during the second quarter and are well positioned to achieve strong full-year results.”

During a conference call with investors, Davis said the company delivered on its key strategic priorities in 2023’s second quarter. It advanced the pipeline to meet patients' unmet needs while it executed strategic business development to enhance the pipeline.

Financial Summary

Total sales in the second quarter were $15.035 billion, up 3% from sales of $14.593 billion in the prior year’s quarter. Human Health sales were $13.5 billion and Animal Health sales were $1.5 billion.

In the second quarter, loss / earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis was a loss per share of $2.35. Non-GAAP loss per share was $2.06. Both GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share were due to a charge for the acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Prometheus) of $4.02 per share.

Additionally, both GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share in the second quarter of 2023 were unfavorably affected by lower sales of LAGEVRIO and the impact of foreign exchange compared with the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP EPS exclude acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and costs related to restructuring programs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities.

GAAP gross margin was 73.2% for the second quarter of 2023 compared with 71.1% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to lower LAGEVRIO sales, which have a low gross margin, as well as the favorable impact of product mix. The gross margin increase was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $2.7 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 8% compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher administrative costs, including higher compensation and benefit costs, and higher promotional spending, partially offset by lower acquisition- and divestiture related costs and the favorable impact of foreign exchange.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $13.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the $10.2 billion charge for the acquisition of Prometheus. The remaining increase was driven by higher compensation and benefit costs, reflecting in part increased headcount, higher investments in discovery research and early drug development, and higher clinical development spending.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.6% for the second quarter of 2023 compared with 74.7% for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 8% compared with the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $13.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Pipeline and Portfolio Highlights

In oncology, the company reached regulatory milestones across different stages of cancer and shared positive results from a range of clinical trials. Notably, Merck presented data on four approved medicines and two pipeline candidates in more than 25 types of cancer at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, including investigational data for KEYTRUDA that demonstrates its progress in earlier stages of disease.

Further, in vaccines, Merck announced positive topline results demonstrating that V116, an investigational 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine specifically designed for adults, met key immunogenicity and safety endpoints in two Phase 3 trials.

In cardiovascular, Merck submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sotatercept, Merck’s investigational activin signaling inhibitor for the treatment of adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Merck received an acceptance from the FDA for the resubmission of the New Drug Application for gefapixant for chronic cough and assigned a target action date of Dec. 27, 2023.

Merck also completed the acquisition of Prometheus, which is intended to accelerate the company’s growing presence in immunology and add diversity to its pipeline. Prometheus’ leading clinical candidate, MK-7240, formerly known as PRA-023, creates an opportunity for Merck to improve the treatment of immune-mediated diseases.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Outlook

According to Merck, it continues to experience strong global demand for key growth products, particularly in oncology and vaccines. As a result, Merck is raising and narrowing its full-year sales outlook. Merck now expects full-year sales to be between $58.6 billion and $59.6 billion, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 2 percentage points, at mid-July 2023 exchange rates. This full-year outlook continues to include approximately $1.0 billion of LAGEVRIO sales.

Merck now expects its full-year non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.95 and $3.05, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 5 percentage points, at mid-July 2023 exchange rates. This revised non-GAAP EPS range reflects additional strength in the business of approximately $0.24 per share plus a charge of $10.2 billion, or $4.02 per share, for the acquisition of Prometheus. Also, it includes estimated 2023 expense of approximately $0.14 per share to be incurred to finance the Prometheus acquisition and to advance the acquired assets.

About Merck

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.