Merck executives can be forgiven if they were doing a happy dance around their headquarters in New Jersey Thursday.
The company blew through analysts’ expectations for revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter. On top of that, Merck sold $952 million of molnupiravir, its oral anti-viral Covid-19 treatment pill, in the quarter and projects sales of the drug to be $5 billion to $6 billion in 2022.
That makes molnupiravir an instant blockbuster, the pharma industry’s term for a drug with $1 billion + in sales. Merck has partnered with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop the drug and shares profits equally.
In clinical trials olnupiravir has been shown to reduce the risk of death by 90% in Covid patients. It’s authorized by the FDA for adults 18 and over and is limited to use in patients where other authorized treatments are not accessible to people at high risk of severe disease from Covid.
Molnupiravir has received many authorizations or approvals worldwide to-date, with additional applications under review. Within the next few days, Merck will have shipped more than 4 million courses of therapy to more than 25 countries, including approximately 3 million courses to the U.S. Government as part of its procurement agreement.
Additionally, Merck and Ridgeback are engaged in numerous efforts to accelerate broad, equitable access globally, including a recent agreement on the allocation of up to 3 million courses of therapy to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for use in adults.
Merck’s other blockbuster drugs – Keytruda, Gardisil, Januvia, Proquad, Varivax and Bridion – delivered double figure sales growth in 2021 compared to 2020 except for Januvia, which remained flat.
“Our business achieved strong revenue and earnings growth this quarter and for the full year,” said chief executive officer and president, Robert M. Davis. “We enter 2022 with strong momentum and are moving with speed to bring forward innovations that address critical unmet needs and contribute to global health.”
Merck achieved significant and meaningful progress with its strategic priorities in 2021, culminating in strong operational performance in the fourth quarter. The company closed the acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Acceleron) and delivered initial shipments of molnupiravir.
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Performance
Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 23% to $12.0 billion reflecting sales of molnupiravir and growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products. Molnupiravir sales were $952 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily consisting of sales in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan.
Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 15% to $4.6 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from non-small cell lung cancer indications as well as uptake in other indications, including renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancers.
Also contributing to higher sales in oncology was a 30% increase in Lynparza alliance revenue, primarily reflecting continued uptake in the U.S. and Europe, as well as a 30% increase in Lenvima alliance revenue driven primarily by higher demand in the U.S.
Growth in vaccines for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher combined sales of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9, vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV. Fourth-quarter 2021 GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales grew 53% to $1.5 billion, primarily driven by strong global demand, particularly in China.
Vaccine performance was negatively affected by lower sales of PNEUMOVAX 23 (pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent), a vaccine to help prevent pneumococcal disease, which declined 14% to $292 million primarily driven by lower demand in the U.S. reflecting prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines.
Growth in hospital acute care reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION (sugammadex) injection 100 mg/mL, which increased 23% to $436 million due in part to increased usage of neuromuscular blockade reversal agents and BRIDION’s growing share within the class.
Also contributing to growth in hospital acute care were higher sales of DIFICID (fidaxomicin), a macrolide antibacterial drug for treatment of Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea in adults and pediatric patients aged 6 months and older, which increased 89% to $60 million due to higher demand in the U.S
Combined sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI) grew 5% to $1.4 billion reflecting a pricing benefit in the U.S. due to a favorable rebate adjustment and mix of business, as well as higher demand in certain international markets.
Full-year 2021 pharmaceutical sales increased 17% to $42.8 billion. COVID-19-related disruptions negatively affected sales in 2021, but to a lesser extent than in 2020, which benefited year-over-year sales growth.
Animal Health
Animal Health sales totaled $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting growth across geographies and species. Higher sales of companion animal products were primarily driven by the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) parasiticide line of products, as well as vaccines.
Livestock sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 were relatively flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2020 due to an extra month of sales recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the 2019 acquisition of Antelliq Corporation (Antelliq), offset by higher demand globally for poultry and swine products.
Full-year Animal Health sales were $5.6 billion, an increase of 18%. Full-year sales growth was primarily driven by companion animal products, led by the BRAVECTO line of products and vaccines. Livestock sales reflect growth across ruminant, poultry and swine products.
Earnings and Financial Outlook
GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share assuming dilution (EPS) were $1.51 for the fourth quarter and $4.86 for the full year of 2021. Non-GAAP EPS were $1.80 for the fourth quarter and $6.02 for the full year of 2021. Non-GAAP EPS excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income and losses from investments in equity securities and certain other items.
Merck anticipates full-year 2022 revenue to be between $56.1 billion and $57.6 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 2% at mid-January 2022 exchange rates. Merck expects full-year 2022 GAAP EPS to be between $5.76 and $5.91.
This full year guidance includes expected sales of $5 billion to $6 billion from molnupiravir. Merck shares profits from molnupiravir equally with its partner, Ridgeback, which is reflected in cost of sales.
Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company specializes in research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola. Merck has multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.