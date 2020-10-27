KENILWORTH, N.J. – When he opened Merck’s third quarter analysts call, Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, praised his competitors as well as his company, saying, “I want to acknowledge the efforts across the biopharmaceutical industry to address coronavirus. Merck has a special responsibility to apply its expertise and experience in vaccines and bio-pharma to this crisis.”
Merck & Co., with multiple locations in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is one of the leading companies looking to help combat COVID, building on the company’s experience with antivirals and vaccines to advance its multiple scientific programs in an effort to help combat SARS-CoV-2, specifically.
Molnupiravir (formerly known as MK-4482) is an antiviral candidate in development for the treatment of COVID-19. In collaboration with Ridgeback Bio, Merck has initiated two large pivotal Phase 2/3 trials: a trial anticipated to enroll approximately 1,450 non-hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients (outpatient) and another planned to enroll approximately 1,300 hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients.
V591, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate that uses a measles virus vector platform has entered Phase 1 development. V590, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in development in collaboration with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) that uses a recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) platform, the same platform used for Merck’s approved Ebola Zaire virus vaccine, will enter Phase 1 development shortly.
There is far more to Merck than coronavirus drugs, and for the third quarter the company reported a slight increase in sales compared to third quarter 2019. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income and EPS (Earnings Per Share) grew substantially.
Merck narrowed and raised 2020 full year revenue estimates while it narrowed and lowered full-year GAAP EPS expectations.
Frazier commented in a statement: “We continue to execute on our strategic priorities and remain confident we will achieve solid full-year revenue growth despite the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for our products remains robust, and production, supply and distribution of our medicines, vaccines and animal health products are moving forward with minimal disruption.
“I am confident in our ability to advance our promising pipeline and clinical trials despite the challenging environment, and I believe that our leadership and track record of solid commercial execution will continue to drive long-term growth.”
Third Quarter Results
Pharmaceutical Revenue
Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased by $225 million, or 2%, to $11.3 billion. The increase was driven primarily by growth in oncology and certain hospital acute care products, partially offset by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts of the loss of market exclusivity for several products.
Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which grew 21% to $3.7 billion in the quarter. In the U.S., sales of KEYTRUDA grew 24% to $2.2 billion. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from the NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) indications as well as continued uptake in other indications, including adjuvant melanoma, RCC, bladder, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancers.
KEYTRUDA achieved additional regulatory approvals in the United States for treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma in adults and pediatric patients, and in Japan for the treatment of esophageal cancer.
Also contributing to growth in oncology was higher alliance revenue related to LYNPARZA and LENVIMA reflecting continued uptake in approved indications in the U.S., Europe and China.
Performance in hospital acute care reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION (sugammadex), a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery and the ongoing launch of PREVYMIS (letermovir), a medicine for prophylaxis (prevention) of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. In addition, sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI) increased slightly in the quarter.
Vaccine sales performance reflects higher sales of PNEUMOVAX 23 (pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent), a vaccine to help prevent pneumococcal disease. Vaccine sales were negatively affected by declines in sales of GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6,11,16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant]/GARDASIL 9, vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV.
Combined sales of pediatric vaccines VARIVAX (Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent chickenpox; PROQUAD (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a combination vaccine to help protect against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella; and M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent measles, mumps and rubella, declined in the third quarter, primarily due to lower demand in the U.S. related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pharmaceutical sales in the quarter were negatively affected by the ongoing impacts from the loss of market exclusivity, including for NUVARING (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), NOXAFIL (posaconazole) and EMEND (aprepitant)/EMEND (fosaprepitant dimeglumine) for Injection.
Animal Health Revenue
Animal Health sales totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Growth in companion animal products was driven largely by higher demand in companion animal vaccines and higher demand for the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) line of products for parasitic control. Performance in livestock products reflects higher demand globally for ruminant, poultry and swine products.
Financial Outlook
The company continues to assume that the majority of the negative impact of COVID-19 occurred during the second quarter. However, it now expects some residual negative impacts in the fourth quarter, largely in Europe and certain emerging markets. In addition, the recovery of GARDASIL 9 demand is slower than originally anticipated.
For the full-year 2020, Merck now expects an unfavorable impact to revenue of approximately $2.35 billion (excluding the impact of foreign exchange) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they expect a net favorable impact to operating expenses of approximately $625 million, reflecting continued lower spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by spending on its COVID-19-related antiviral and vaccine research programs.
Merck narrowed and raised its full-year 2020 revenue range to be between $47.6 billion and $48.6 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 1.5% at mid-October exchange rates.
Merck narrowed and lowered its full-year 2020 GAAP EPS range to be between $4.55 and $4.65. Merck narrowed and raised its full-year 2020 non-GAAP EPS range to be between $5.91 and $6.01, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 2.5% at mid-October exchange rates.
Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.