It was looking like a very good year for Merck, with multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but things went awry in the fourth quarter. Revenue barely increased in the quarter and both GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) and non-GAAP (also known as adjusted or operating) profit and earnings per share were down compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

It’s a good thing the first nine months of 2022 were so strong because Merck ended the full year with a 22% increase in revenue, an 18% increase in GAAP net income and a 40% increase in non-GAAP net income. Earnings per share (EPS) were up 17% on a GAAP basis and 39% on a non-GAAP operating basis.

As it has for several years, sales of KEYTRUDA grew impressively. The cancer treatment brought in revenue of $5.450 billion in the fourth quarter, a 26% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Annual sales reached $20.937 billion up from $17.186 billion in 2021.

The company said the declines in EPS were primarily due to higher effective tax rates in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange. The GAAP EPS decline in the quarter also reflects the impact of losses from investments in equity securities compared to gains the prior year.

"2022 was an exceptional year for Merck, which is a testament to the profound impact our medicines and vaccines are having on patients globally," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer. “I am extremely proud of what our talented and dedicated colleagues have accomplished scientifically, commercially and operationally. Our science-led strategy is working as we continue to build a sustainable engine that will drive innovation and generate long-term value for patients and shareholders well into the next decade.”

Operating Results

Worldwide sales for the fourth quarter were $13.830 billion compared to $13.521 billion in the same quarter the prior year. Full year revenue was $59.283 up from $48.704 billion in 2021. Adjusted net income was $4.125 billion in the quarter compared to $4.592 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022 adjusted net income was $19.005 billion up from $13.623 billion in 2021.

Adjusted EPS was $1.62 in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $1.81 in the same quarter of 2021. Full year adjusted EPS was $7.48 compared to $5.37 in 2021.

Pharmaceutical Revenue

Fourth-quarter pharmaceutical sales grew 1% to $12.2 billion. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, pharmaceutical sales grew 9%, primarily driven by oncology and hospital acute care, partially offset by diabetes.

Growth in oncology, Merck said, was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 19% to $5.5 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from metastatic indications including certain types of NSCLC (non- small-cell lung cancer), renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancers, and increased uptake across recent earlier-stage launches, including certain types of neoadjuvant/adjuvant TNBC in the U.S.

Also contributing to growth in oncology was increased alliance revenue from Lynparza, which grew 9% to $292 million, driven primarily by higher demand in the U.S. Sales of WELIREG (belzutifan), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor, increased to $40 million due to continued uptake in the U.S. following the product’s launch in 2021.

Growth in hospital acute care reflects higher sales of ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam), a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with certain bacterial infections. ZERBAXA sales of $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased from $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting uptake from the completion of the phased resupply in 2022 that was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company said growth in hospital acute care also reflects higher sales of PREVYMIS (letermovir), a medicine for prophylaxis of CMV (cytomegalovirus) infection and disease in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, which increased 17% to $118 million, reflecting higher demand globally.

Vaccines sales performance reflects lower combined sales of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9- valent Vaccine, Recombinant), vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV, which declined 4% to $1.5 billion. Vaccines sales performance also reflects lower sales of PNEUMOVAX 23 (pneumococcal vaccine polyvalent), a vaccine to help prevent pneumococcal disease, which declined 50% to $145 million, primarily reflecting lower U.S. demand as the market continues to shift toward newer adult pneumococcal conjugate vaccines.

Merck said sales of ROTATEQ (Rotavirus Vaccine, Live Oral, Pentavalent), a vaccine to help protect against rotavirus gastroenteritis in infants and children, declined 35% to $139 million, primarily due to lower sales in China.

Vaccines sales performance benefited from the ongoing pediatric launch of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine), a vaccine to help prevent invasive pneumococcal disease, which had sales of $138 million, largely due to inventory stocking in the U.S.

Pharmaceutical sales growth was partially offset by lower combined sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI), for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, which declined 34% to $913 million, primarily reflecting generic competition in certain international markets, and lower demand and net pricing in the U.S. Sales of LAGEVRIO (molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine, decreased 13% to $825 million.

Full-year 2022 pharmaceutical sales grew 22% to $52.0 billion. Pharmaceutical sales growth, excluding LAGEVRIO and the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, was 16% primarily driven by higher sales in oncology, particularly KEYTRUDA, higher sales of vaccines, strong growth of GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 and the ongoing pediatric launch of VAXNEUVANCE, as well as growth in hospital acute care products, including ZERBAXA and BRIDION (sugammadex) injection 100 mg/mL. BRIDION is a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients ages 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

Pharmaceutical sales growth in 2022 was partially offset by lower sales of JANUVIA and JANUMET, primarily reflecting lower demand in Europe as a result of generic competition, and a decline in PNEUMOVAX 23 sales.

COVID-19-related disruptions negatively affected sales in 2022, but to a lesser extent than in 2021, which benefited year-over-year sales growth.

Animal Health Revenue

According to Merck Animal Health sales totaled $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 2% decline compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the unfavorable effect of foreign exchange, Animal Health sales increased 6%.

Sales growth of livestock products reflects higher demand, notably in the ruminant and poultry product portfolio as well as higher pricing. Sales of companion animal products were negatively impacted by a reduction in veterinary visits in the broader companion animal market following a more favorable trend during the pandemic, as well as supply constraints for certain vaccines, partially offset by higher pricing.

The company said full-year 2022 Animal Health sales were $5.5 billion, in line with the prior year. Excluding the unfavorable effect of foreign exchange, Animal Health sales grew 6%, primarily due to higher pricing. Full-year sales growth was also driven by higher demand for livestock products, led by ruminant, poultry and swine products. Sales of companion animal products also reflect higher demand for the BRAVECTO (uralaner) parasiticide line of products, which had sales of $1.0 billion, partially offset by supply constraints for certain vaccines.

2023 Outlook

Merck anticipates full-year 2023 revenue to be between $57.2 billion and $58.7 billion, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 2% at mid-January 2023 exchange rates. The company expects a significant decline in sales of LAGEVRIO, which are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion.

Merck expects full-year 2023 non-GAAP EPS to be between $6.80 and $6.95, including a negative impact of foreign exchange of approximately 4%. The non-GAAP range excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, costs related to restructuring programs, as well as income and losses from investment in equity securities.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Merck announced the acquisition of Imago for an approximate total value of $1.35 billion and a license and collaboration agreement with Kelun-Biotech, which includes an upfront payment of $175 million. The Imago acquisition closed in January 2023 and the collaboration with Kelun-Biotech is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in the inclusion of an aggregate $1.4 billion of R&D expenses in Merck’s GAAP and non-GAAP results for the first quarter and full year of 2023. The impact of these two transactions on expected full-year 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is approximately $0.53.

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.