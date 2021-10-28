Merck stock was up nearly 5% at Noon Thursday.
That’s what can happen when you tell the world your treatment for COVID-19 could bring in $5 billion by the end of next year. Oh, and the rest of your business is performing quite well, too.
The company, with multiple locations in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, reiterated Thursday morning positive results from its Phase 3 trial of the oral antiviral therapeutic molnupiravir in at-risk, non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The company has submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on these findings and plans to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide.
Merck said it is committed to providing timely access to molnupiravir globally, if it is authorized or approved, and plans to implement a tiered pricing approach based on World Bank country income criteria to reflect countries’ relative ability to finance their pandemic response and health systems.
Bloomberg reported that Merck believes molnuprivar can bring in as much as $7 billion in global sales through 2022.
“Merck delivered another strong quarter with positive momentum across our business and meaningful progress across our pipeline. Our teams continued to excel as we focus on evolving our operations, while driving innovations in our labs that exemplify the best of Merck science,” said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck.
“We achieved notable clinical milestones in the key areas of oncology and COVID-19, including positive Phase 3 results for molnupiravir. We recently announced our proposed acquisition of Acceleron, which will strengthen our cardiovascular portfolio with complementary, cutting-edge science and an exciting late-stage candidate.
Financial Summary
Merck achieved strong performance across its key pillars of Oncology, Vaccines, and Animal Health, led by KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Lynparza (olaparib), Lenvima (lenvatinib), GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16, and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant], GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9- valent Vaccine, Recombinant) and the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) line of products.
In addition, BRIDION (sugammadex) injection 100 mg/mL saw strong growth in the quarter. The company said it continues to benefit from strong underlying demand for its products, as well as broad commercial scale and improved patient access to its innovative medicines across the globe.
Third quarter sales in 2021 were $13.154 billion, an increase of 20% above 2020 sales of $10.929 billion. Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income was $4.439 billion, an increase of 27% over $3.486 billion in the same quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) of $1.75 for the third quarter of 2021 excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income and losses from investments in equity securities and certain other items.
Third-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 18% to $11.5 billion, compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting strength in the company’s oncology and vaccine businesses. Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 22% to $4.5 billion in the quarter.
Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from non-small-cell lung cancer indications as well as uptake in other indications, including RCC (renal cell carcinoma), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, TNBC (triple negative breast cancer) and MSI-H (high levels of microsatellite instability) cancers. Also contributing to higher sales in oncology was a 25% increase in Lynparza alliance revenue, primarily reflecting continued uptake in the United States and Europe, as well as a 32% increase in Lenvima alliance revenue, driven primarily by higher demand in the United States and China.
Growth in vaccines for the third quarter was primarily driven by higher combined sales of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9, vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV. Third-quarter 2021 GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales grew 68% to $2.0 billion, primarily driven by strong global demand, particularly in China, which also benefitted from increased supply, as well as in the United States, which also benefitted from the timing of public sector purchases.
Combined sales of pediatric vaccines VARIVAX (Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent chickenpox; PROQUAD (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a combination vaccine to help protect against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella; and M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent measles, mumps and rubella, also contributed to higher sales in vaccines, increasing by 15% to $661 million primarily driven by the ongoing recovery of wellness visits in the United States.
Performance in hospital acute care reflects the suspension of sales of ZERBAXA for injection, a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with certain bacterial infections, following a product recall in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was partially offset by higher demand globally for BRIDION injection 100 mg/mL, a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery, which increased 16% to $369 million.
Animal Health sales totaled $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 16% compared with the third quarter of 2020, reflecting growth across geographies and species, including the biopharmaceutical portfolio and the Animal Health Intelligence portfolio.
Sales growth in livestock was primarily driven by higher demand globally for ruminant products, including Animal Health Intelligence products. Sales growth in companion animal was primarily driven by the BRAVECTO parasiticide line of products, as well as vaccines
Oncology Program Highlights
Merck anticipates more than 90 potential new indications by 2028, including notable progress for KEYTRUDA, the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy; Lynparza, an oral poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca; Lenvima, an orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) being co-developed and co-commercialized with Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai); and WELIREG (belzutifan), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha inhibitor (HIF-2α).
The FDA approved WELIREG for the treatment of adult patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease who require therapy for associated renal cell carcinoma (RCC), central nervous hemangioblastomas, or pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, not requiring immediate surgery based.
Also, the FDA approved KEYTRUDA in combination with Lenvima for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC (renal cell carcinoma). In addition, the FDA approved of KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1.
The European Commission approved KEYTRUDA, in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC (triple negative breast cancer) in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) and who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.
2021 Financial Outlook
“Looking ahead,” said Davis, “we remain focused on building more momentum, delivering on our mission of saving and improving lives and continuing to expand our portfolio and pipeline for long-term success and sustainable value creation.”
The company raised and narrowed its estimated full-year 2021 revenue range to be between $47.4 billion and $47.9 billion. It now expects full-year 2021 sales growth of 14% to 15% and raises and narrows full-year 2021 Non-GAAP EPS to be between $5.65 and $5.70.
Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is working on the prevention and treatment of diseases including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.