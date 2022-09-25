Mid Penn Bank to open new financial center in Blue Bell, Montgomery County, close nearby office
BLUE BELL, Pa. -- Mid Penn Bank plans to open a new financial center in Blue Bell, Montgomery County, on Monday, and another office will close.
The bank said the new office at 480 Norristown Road will have traditional branch service, a drive-through and ATM, along with meeting rooms and private offices. In turn, Mid Penn's location at 300 Sentry Parkway East will close after 12 years. All accounts at that office will be transferred to the Norristown Road Center.
"Our new location will be much more convenient for our customers in Blue Bell, and the addition of drive-through banking is another way we are working to make it easier and faster for them to do banking," Mid Penn's Southeastern Regional President Jared Utz said in a statement.
Patrick Owens is manager of the new office, which will have a staff of three.
Mid Penn Bancorp was founded in Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1868 as Millersburg Trust Company. It has expanded over the past 154 years, acquiring Miners Bank in Schuylkill County in 2015; Scottdale Bank & Trust in 2018, expanding its presence in western Pennsylvania, and later that year, Mid Penn acquired First Priority Bank in southeastern Pennsylvania.
The bank has 36 retail locations and assets of about $3 billion.
Mid Penn Bancorp is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MPB. Its shares last traded at $29.00. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $33.89 and as low as $24.81.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
