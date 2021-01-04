MILFORD TWP., Pa. – The Milford Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 real estate tax during their Monday night meeting. It contains no tax increase.
The current real estate rate for Milford is 2 mills. Of that, 1.25 mills is distributed as a fire tax, which is allocated to the township's fire companies, and 0.75 mill is for roads, bridges and general purposes.
"I'm happy to report we haven't had a tax increase in more than 40 years," said Supervisor Thomas Courduff prior to the vote.
The board also approved the earned income tax rate for 2021 at 1.75%. The breakdown allocates 1% to the Quakertown School District, 0.50% to the General Fund, and the remaining 0.25% to the township's Open Space Acquisition Fund.
Other highlights of the 2021 budget, which was approved last month, include the continuation of a capital program to widen Fells Road, the overlay of Milford Avenue and Carol Ann Street, and the improvement of two bridges —Weiss Road and Rosenberger Road.
Improvements are also planned for Milford's park system. Playground equipment, a pavilion and a pickle ball court will be installed in Unami Creek Park. Plans for a splash pad are also expected to be advanced this year.
Regarding equipment purchases, Milford plans to purchase a loader, a pickup truck with a plow, a 2.5-yard salt spreader, a skid steer broom and a hydraulic hammer for a mini excavator.
Also, an expansion of the lunchroom at the public works building is planned.
An estimated 2,000 tons of salt is expected to be purchased, and between $15,000 to $20,000 will be spent on repairs to traffic signals.
In other business, supervisors approved a sewage facilities planning module for the Alpas Wellness Campus at Milford Village, located at 2640 John Fries Highway (Route 663). The preliminary land development plan for the campus, which was approved by supervisors last May 5, consists of a 45,000-square-foot memory care facility, an 84,000-square-foot wellness center and a 7,000-square-foot office building.