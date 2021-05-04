QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Milford Township Board of Supervisors passed a new parking ordinance Tuesday to limit parking on certain streets and to prevent disabled cars from being abandoned roadside.
Township Attorney Kate Harper said the new publicly advertised ordinance has been in the works for the past six weeks and has undergone several revisions. She also said the changes will take effect immediately, beginning on May 5.
To help enforce the ordinance, the township will purchase a number of new "no parking" signs to be erected on roads where parking will be prohibited. Township officials pointed out the cost of each parking sign is $125 and the required number has not yet been determined.
During previous discussions, the board noted that motorists will not be allowed to park vehicles on various new thoroughfares created as a result of recent land developments in the Bucks County township. The ordinance includes a list of roads where parking will be illegal at all times.
The ordinance also specifies that an owner must secure or maintain a valid state inspection and registration sticker for their vehicle, should they choose to park on any township public road or alley.
In the event that a vehicle becomes disabled and, as per state law, as long as it is registered and insured, the owner will have a limited time allowance for repairs and removal before township code enforcement can have it towed.