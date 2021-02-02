QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – The Milford Township Board of Supervisors in Bucks County will resume on March 2 its hearing on the conditional use needed to expand St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks, located on Route 663 and Portzer Road.
After several hours of discussion Tuesday night, more time was needed to discuss the plans and details related to the healthcare facility's conditional use of the 118,000 square-foot proposed west wing addition.
The supervisors could not approve the sixth version of the site's master plan, as questions remained about unfinalized adjacent road plans and improvements to include the widening of the John Fries Highway and a walking trail.
The hearing was set to be continued also over questions regarding improvements to be done at the property line area between St. Luke's and neighbor LifeQuest Nursing to the west.
St. Luke's officials said the new addition which will be almost as large as the current hospital and will provide much needed space and make room for new maternity and cancer centers.
Attorney Joseph Bubba, representing St. Luke's, said his client is willing to comply with and fulfill all township requirements and requests. This includes road configurations leading in and out of the facility, which would also be used, in part, by LifeQuest traffic heading next door.
Revised and reconfigured plans will be presented at the supervisors' next meeting on March 2.