Outdoor Living Supply, a Minnesota-based company that sells landscape accessories, outdoor lighting and bulk materials, has acquired Norristown Brick for an undisclosed price.
Norristown Brick was founded in 1986 to sell masonry materials and "hardscaping," or manmade features used in landscape architecture. It serves commercial and residential customers in Montgomery County and the area and employs 13 full-time workers.
Russell Lyons, owner and operator of Norristown Brick, will continue to lead the business, according to a statement issued by the two companies.
"This partnership provides a wonderful opportunity for growth," Lyons said.
Brian Price, chief executive officer of Outdoor Living Supply, said the acquisition is the company's second in eastern Pennsylvania, part of OLS's plans to expand in the northeastern U.S.
Private equity firm Trilantic Capital Management L.P. is an investor in Outdoor Living Supply.
