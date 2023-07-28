PERKASIE, Pa. - An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing by his family on Friday morning has been found.
The man, Herbert Garrard, had last been seen leaving his home Thursday evening. He has since been located and is safe, police said.
Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Heat index around 100 degrees. There might be a stray late-day shower or thunderstorm, especially south..
Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 4:01 pm
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren and Morris. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
PERKASIE, Pa. - An 86-year-old man who had been reported missing by his family on Friday morning has been found.
The man, Herbert Garrard, had last been seen leaving his home Thursday evening. He has since been located and is safe, police said.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.