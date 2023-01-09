LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - It's been almost a week since a missing Montgomery County woman was last seen. Officials said Friday they are "very concerned" about her welfare. Family had been offering $10,000 for any information on her return. Now, they're upping that reward money.

Jennifer Brown's family is now offering $15,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. They tell 69 News they are "begging and pleading" for anyone with even the slightest bit of information that could possibly help to please come forward.

"We keep praying that she's going to be okay," next-door neighbor Kathleen Cocca said. "And that her little boy will be good too, because I can't imagine what he's going through. Not having his mom."

Outside Brown's home Monday, signs and flowers still stood from Saturday night's vigil. Family, friends and neighbors all share concern for Brown. Neighbors say it's something "unheard of" where they live.

"People walk their dogs here all the time, people walk around," neighbor Stephen Dayoc said. "So, everybody's pretty, you know, cordial, making small talk."

The 43-year-old single mother lives on Stratford Court in Limerick Township. She was last seen by a friend and business associate last Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Brown was supposed to pick up her son last Wednesday from the bus stop.

"She constantly was with him," Cocca said. "Really. I mean, she walked him back to and from the bus every day."

But Brown never showed up that day.

"That's very unlikely," Cocca said. "I mean, that was a sure sign that something was wrong."

Brown's family tells 69 News that over the weekend friends and other concerned neighbors were a couple miles down the road at the river, on kayaks, taking it upon themselves to search for Brown.

Neighbors say Brown's car is still parked outside her home.

Officials say her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside her home after she went missing. They say her personal cell phone is missing, and it had stopped communicating last Wednesday morning.

Officials are asking anyone with any information that might help locate Brown to please contact the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.