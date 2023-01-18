ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Jennifer Brown, a woman that went missing two weeks ago, has been found dead in Royersford, Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities announced her body was found while speaking about a different topic at a news conference Wednesday.

Police cars and a DA forensic unit could be seen on the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue in Royersford. The area is taped off, and people in Hazmat suits were seen searching the area.

The police activity is just five blocks from where 43-year-old Brown lived in Limerick Township.

Brown hadn't been seen since she dropped her 8-year-old son off at the bus stop on Jan. 3.

Investigators say her keys, wallet, watch and work phone were all found inside her home with the door locked.

Her car was left unlocked nearby, and her personal phone was gone.