ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Jennifer Brown, a woman that went missing two weeks ago, was found dead in Royersford, Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities announced her body was found after speaking about a double homicide in Abington at a news conference Wednesday.

The body of the Limerick Township mom was found partially buried near a warehouse. A huge police presence included investigators in Hazmat suits searching the area on the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue in Royersford. That's minutes away from 43-year-old Brown's home.

"I can't tell you how many people have worked through this and helped in this case to try to locate her," said county District Attorney Kevin Steele.

"We hoped and prayed that she would be safe, and she was not."

Brown hadn't been seen since she dropped her 8-year-old son off at the bus stop on Jan. 3.

"She was a devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy, and by all accounts, she would have never left him unattended or unsupervised," Steele said.

Investigators say her keys, wallet, watch and work phone were all found inside her home with the door locked.

Her car was left unlocked nearby, and her personal phone was gone.

There's been no arrest or talk of someone being connected to this, something that has members of the tight-knit community on edge.

"It's terrifying, absolutely terrifying," said Elaine White, a crossing guard in Royersford.

"It's horrifying for this small little town and the people in it."

"We're happy to live here but we want to keep it safe," said Christy Kraft, also a a crossing guard in Royersford.