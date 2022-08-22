QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead.

A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment.

Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the health facility described him as very vulnerable, with memory issues and behavioral concerns.

The center did not have further details on where he was found or how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quakertown police at 215-536-5002.