RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp.

A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Smith was receiving treatment at New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility. Police and the health facility described him as very vulnerable, with memory issues and behavioral concerns.