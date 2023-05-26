SOUDERTON, Pa. - A missing woman from Montgomery County was found dead Wednesday.

Christi Troiano's body was found in the rear passenger area of her vehicle, according to a news release from the Souderton Borough Police Department.

On April 25, The Souderton Borough Police Department) began an investigation to locate Troiano, 56, who was reported missing from Souderton Borough by her family. According to her family, Troiano left her home in the early morning hours and indicated that she may intend to harm herself.

Troiano and her car were entered into NCIC and other missing person databases. Her car was last seen by a license plate camera in Hatfield Township approximately an hour after she left her home, borough police said.

Police say there were no other contacts with Troiano or her vehicle after that.

Numerous law enforcement and private entities were involved in the search for Troiano. On Wednesday, the Hatfield Township Police Department was dispatched to the Valley Stream Apartments after an employee noticed a suspicious vehicle in one of the rear parking lots of the complex. A check of the license plate showed that the vehicle was Troiano’s car. Upon investigation, officers could see what appeared to be a body in the rear passenger area of the vehicle, according to the news release.

On Friday, the SBPD was notified that a forensic odontologist had compared dental records and the body was positively identified as Troiano, borough police said.

At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office.