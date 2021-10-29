POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Dozens of people in Montgomery County were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday at a mobile clinic. CATE, the mobile unit which stands for Community-Accessible Testing and Education, was parked at Pottstown Middle School from 3 pm to 7 pm.
"It's a little bit of everything," said Jean Cubilette, project manager of CATE. "So it's open to first doses, you can complete your second dose and you can also get your booster."
CATE is the first dedicated vaccine mobile clinic in Pennsylvania. It was launched by a group called Latino Connection and has been traveling around the state throughout the pandemic.
"I've done roughly around 500 mobile pop-ups between last year and now," Cubilette said.
Five hundred pop-ups and more than 9,000 shots. Cubilette says CATE allows people who may not be able to access brick-and-mortar health care sites to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.
"Somebody just being able to show up and not being asked any questions or put any barriers in front of them," Cubilette said, "it's huge."
"We know that people are busy," said Christina Miller, administrator, Montgomery County Office of Public Health. "We know that transportation is a challenge and that's why mobile clinics and offering vaccinations right here in communities where people live, work, play and learn is so critical and important."
Miller says the mobile unit stopping in Pottstown was huge for the community, especially the Latino community.
"Through CATE and Latino Connection, we're able to make access and receiving a vaccine easy for everyone," Miller said.
"Having a team — CATE — that's bilingual and can also talk to you and answer your questions in your language is also a huge part of health care," Cubilette said.
On Thursday, 150 people made appointments for the mobile clinic and dozens of others walked up.
Visit the CATE website for more information.