NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A mother is accused of killing her son in their Montgomery County home, then fleeing to New Jersey, authorities say.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old son, Matthew Whitehead, in Horsham Township, said the county district attorney's office on Wednesday.

Investigators say the 50-year-old strangled her son after he went to sleep around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the master bedroom bed. She then drove the family's SUV to Cape May, New Jersey, where she drove the vehicle into the ocean just off of Beach Avenue.

DiRienzo-Whitehead then walked to Wildwood Crest, where she was later taken into custody, officials say.

Investigators found a men's dress belt on the floor of the driver's side of the vehicle, the DA said.

The boy was found dead Tuesday morning after his father found the bedroom door locked, and the mother and family's SUV gone.

While police were investigating at the home, police in Cape May discovered the SUV partially submerged in the ocean. They soon found DiRienzo-Whitehead and took her into custody for questioning.

She is charged with first- and third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. She will be extradited to Montgomery County from Cape May County.

Authorities did not give a possible motive for the killing.