PHILADELPHIA - It's a group some call champions for students; others call it extremist, with ties to hate organizations. Moms For Liberty met in Philadelphia on Friday for Day 2 of its annual conference, which saw political powerhouses inside – and vocal opposition outside.

"There is no earthly force more powerful than the love of a mother for her children," former president, Donald Trump, said in a lengthy speech during the conference. "That's true."

The Moms For Liberty annual conference in Philadelphia featured powerful politicians, like Trump, while protesters chanted outside phrases like, "Show me what democracy looks like."

Moms For Liberty is just two years old. It started out as three Florida moms who opposed mandates during the pandemic. Now it has 285 chapters across 45 states. And while it says it's nonpartisan, it's got huge support from conservatives.

The group opposes instruction on race and gender identity in classrooms.

GOP presidential candidates, Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, all struck on major points that are foundational to the group.

"I will eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government," Trump said to a room that erupted with applause.

"Florida is the first state, I believe, in legislation I recently signed," Florida Gov. DeSantis said. "Where we are not allowing teachers to require students to choose pronouns. We're not doing the pronoun Olympics in Florida."

"And then recently, John [sic] Hopkins comes out with the definition of a woman," former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, said. "Did you see what it was? A 'non-man.' They are literally trying to erase all the progress we have made in all of this time."

It's a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls "antigovernment" and says "engages in anti-student inclusion activities, with ties that it's 'designated as hate or extremist.'" Several chapters associate with the white nationalist group, Proud Boys, it says.

A chapter in Florida previously sought to ban more than 150 books.

Protesters outside made their presence known.

"You can't erase history," Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said. "You can't just pretend things that happened didn't happen, but guess what? That's what people are trying to do."

"When I hear what Moms for Liberty is doing, banning books, censorship, authoritarianism, bigotry, that's the stuff that not only makes my blood boil, but it terrifies me," Alana Byrd, national field director for People For the American Way, said.

Jane Cramer is a mom from Sellersville. She's been opposing potential changes to the Pennridge School District, which could be spearheaded by Jordan Adams, who will speak at the conference on Saturday.

"We're dealing with sneaky book bans, pride flags being removed, curriculum filled with biased information. I guess is the next step," Cramer said.

Despite the political showing at the conference, its co-founder Tiffany Justice insists that the group will not endorse in the 2024 presidential election.