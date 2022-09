MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits.

One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic squeezed by on the shoulder.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.