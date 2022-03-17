NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney's Office reports the arrest of the man they say shot multiple times at police officers.
62-year-old David Naumenko of Mont Clare was arrested for attempted murder after the DA says he shot multiple times at police officers Wednesday during an incident at the Meadows Apartments in Upper Providence Township.
It happened just before 3:00 p.m. when police responded to a report of behavioral/psychiatric emergency. The caller reported that Naumenko was having a mental breakdown, has guns and was leaving their residence. The family member also told dispatchers that Naumenko was harmless.
The DA's office says upon arrival, an Upper Providence police officer located a white Silverado pickup truck with Naumenko and his wife in the passenger seat.
A report says the officer exited his marked police vehicle with its lights on and approached on foot, calling to Naumenko. The officer saw Naumenko lean into the vehicle, and the officer ran for cover as Naumenko stood up and began firing at the officer, the report continued to say.
Police say Naumenko fired multiple shots. One grazed the back of the police officer’s uniform and struck his radio cord, disabling his police radio.
Authorities say after firing the shots, Naumenko drove his truck down Meadowview Lane and encountered a second Upper Providence Police vehicle arriving. He fired shots at the vehicle, striking it several times. The officer exited the police vehicle and sought cover behind other vehicles.
The second Upper Providence police officer called for backup and was able to get Naumenko's wife to safety.
A Limerick Township Police Corporal arrived as shots continued to be fired by Naumenko, the report continued to say.
The Limerick officer was able to access a second-story apartment. As Naumenko reloaded his weapon, the Limerick officer took one shot, hitting him in the upper right arm, causing him to fall to the ground.
Members of the Montgomery County S.W.A.T. Western Region observed Naumenko lying in a grassy area, officers moved in and took Naumenko into custody,
Naumenko was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for treatment.
Multiple firearms and boxes of ammunition were found by detectives in the interior and the bed of Naumenko’s truck as well as at his residence. Naumenko does not have a permit to carry firearms.
Naumenko was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault of law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, risking catastrophe and other related charges.
He was arraigned and taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Bail is set at $2 million cash.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 25.