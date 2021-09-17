L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County say they are investigating an apparent homicide.
A woman's body was found in a wooded area near the Schuylkill River Trail’s Betzwood Trailhead after a man walked into the Upper Darby Police Station to report the apparent homicide, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
The man is in custody, but no charges have been filed, the DA's office said.
Authorities say there is no public safety concern at this time, as it appears to be a relationship-based homicide.
The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Saturday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648). Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.