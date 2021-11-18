NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The proposed 2022 budget was presented to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Thursday by Dean Dortone, chief financial officer of the county.
But first, a good-news story.
Elyce I. Rivera, a new telecommunicator in the county’s 911 service, was recognized by the commissioners and county for her heroic efforts earlier in November. At the end of her shift, Rivera took her last call of the day. It was from a panicked woman, driving alone on I-76, who had gone into labor. Staying on the phone call, Rivera told her to carefully pull to the side of the road and talked her through the labor, until, just as the little girl was born and Rivera heard her cries, the EMT’s arrived. Rivera has since met the baby over Face-Time.
The NBC Today Show and several local TV stations plan to do a segment on Rivera as part of their more upbeat Thanksgiving programming.
Regarding the budget, Dortone told the commissioners that 2022 revenue was projected to be $486 million, 7% higher than 2021. Expenditures were anticipated to be $498 million, an 8% increase above 2021 expenses, leaving a deficit of $12 million.
He anticipated real estate assessment growth of 8.19% and an increase in the real estate tax millage to 3.923 mills from the previous years’ 3.632 mills. This means homeowners will pay $3,923 per $100,000 assessed value of their homes. The sources of revenue are expected to be 49% from the real estate tax, 39% from federal and state grants, and 12% from the earnings of county departments.
The county will increase its contribution to the pension fund to $21.7 million from $16.4 million in 2021, which the county believes will bring the pension fund to 100% of the required capitalization.
Capital expenditures for the year are anticipated to be $245 million.
Commission chair Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD and vice-chair Kenneth E. Lawrence, Jr. moved to send the budget for advertisement. Not so, voted commissioner Joseph C. Gale. Explaining his opposition, the fiscal conservative commented: “This budget has higher spending, higher debt, higher borrowing and higher taxes, all that I’m opposed to.”
Before the budget presentation, Dr. Victoria Bestecki- Perez, president of Montgomery County Community College, gave a report on the 2021 school year at the college. She highlighted the Pottstown campus redesign and its new majors: tourism and hospitality; sound recording and music technology; computer numerical control (CNC); and apprenticeships.
Besticki-Perez also highlighted the school’s hospitality institute at the Blue Bell campus. The college has renovated a 20,000-square-foot building and added three new multi-sport fields.
COVID Update
Arkoosh updated the county’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida. Currently, Montgomery County is averaging 148 new cases per day. The 14-day positivity rate is 5.80%.
The vaccination rate is robust, Arkoosh said, with over 17,000 administered last week, many being first doses to children ages 5 to 11. Arkoosh also said the county has four clinics open five days a week.
On Hurricane Ida, Arkoosh reported that the federal government has extended the deadline to apply for help from FEMA. To date, over $9.2 million has been distributed in Montgomery County.
Among the major contracts awarded were: Vehicle Up-fitting – Triad Truck Equipment Incorporated of Pottstown, PA for $166,730.00; Janitorial Services to MKH Services Incorporated dba CleanNet of Philadelphia of King of Prussia, PA for $150,288.00; a Contract Award: Health & Human Services – Consultant to Multiple Providers for $220,874.16; a Contract Award: Health & Human Services – Prevention Program to Multiple Providers for $179,161.00; and a Contract Award: Health & Human Services – Education Program to Child and Family Focus Incorporated of Audubon, PA for $99,451.00.
Also, an Emergency Procurement for Hurricane Ida to DRC Emergency Services LLC of Galveston, TX for $2,109,092.42 for debris services; a contract for debris service to DebrisTech LLC of Picayune, MS - $1,500,000.00;and a contract award for a vehicle to LDV Incorporated of Burlington, WI for $260,633.00.