Montgomery County authorities believe they shut down a major cocaine trafficking ring.
The county district attorney announced the arrest of six alleged drug traffickers who he says dealt the drug in Montgomery County and Philadelphia.
Two are from our area: 50-year old Javier Berrios of Souderton, and 44-year-old Robert McMillion III, of Quakertown.
Authorities said they used ambulances from McMillion's business to transport cocaine and make deliveries.
After executing search warrants, law enforcement seized six pounds of cocaine (worth approximately $200,000 in street value), two pounds of marijuana, three handguns (two of which were stolen and one had an obliterated serial number) and approximately $15,000 in cash, according to the DA's office.
Each was charged with corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy.