NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is investigating a crash in Lower Providence Township that killed a pregnant woman and her baby, who was stillborn following the crash.

DA Kevin Steele says Thursday's two-vehicle head-on crash on South Park Avenue killed 31-year-old Kellie Adams of Lansdale and her baby girl, Emersyn Grace.

The investigation is expected to take several weeks.

Kellie Adams is survived by her husband Jason and their two young sons.

Jason Adams is a firefighter for the Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services Department.

A social media post by the department asks everyone to keep the family in their "thoughts and prayers."