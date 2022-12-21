NORRISTOWN, Pa. - One of two men charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby in August is now facing new charges.

Everett Clayton, of Charleston, West Virginia, is charged with third-degree murder, third-degree murder of an unborn child, homicide by vehicle, as well as numerous summary counts including careless driving/unintentional death, reckless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, and multiple other offenses related to the unsafe and unregistered condition of the dump truck, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

He was the driver of the truck that crashed into an SUV on Aug. 25 in Lower Providence Township, killing 31-year-old Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and her unborn baby, Emersyn Grace Adams, the DA's office said.

Clayton was not injured, and admitted to police after the crash that he had been drinking beer, the DA said. His blood alcohol content was 0.076%, just under the legal limit to drive.

Investigators say Clayton was going too fast around a curve in the 500 block of South Park Avenue, causing him to cross over the double yellow lines and hit the oncoming SUV head-on. The violent impact immediately stopped the SUV, and the dump truck portion of the truck separated from the base, authorities say.

The charges of third-degree murder were added after a joint investigation recovered cellphone video of Clayton’s driving for more than 25 minutes leading up to the fatal crash, according to the DA's office. Clayton had been recording video on his cellphone, which was located on his vehicle’s dashboard, facing out the front windshield, the DA's office said.

The recovered video shows that Clayton was excessively speeding, tailgating other vehicles and was continuously operating his vehicle in a reckless manner, the DA's office said. The video starts 25 minutes and 27 seconds prior to the fatal crash and shows several near-miss incidents with other vehicles prior to the fatal crash, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says that, in one instance, Clayton’s vehicle nearly hit a landscaping trailer that was stopped partially on road. Clayton swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic, almost striking oncoming cars, which had to swerve to get out of his way, according to the DA's office.

Throughout the video, the dump truck driven by Clayton is traveling at speeds exceeding the speed limit by anywhere from a few miles per hour to 26 miles over the speed limit, according to the DA's office.

“In every fatal crash Homicide by Vehicle case, we keep investigating even after the initial arrest. In this case, we were able to find evidence that showed the defendant’s actions exhibited sustained recklessness over a period of time leading up to the fatal crash,” said DA Kevin Steele. “That is the standard for Third-Degree Murder, and the new charges were added.”

Clayton has been at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $500,000 cash bail since his arrest in early November.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.

Detectives investigating the crash found that dump truck was owned by Patrick Doran, who had purchased it on July 6, 2022, under the false name of “Jacob Fury,” presenting a fictious New York State driver’s license to complete the transaction, according to the DA's office. Doran never titled the vehicle in any state, did not have it inspected, registered or insured as required under state law, and operated the vehicle without complying with proper federal laws for this size vehicle, the DA's office said. An arrest warrant for Doran was issued on Oct. 28, 2022.