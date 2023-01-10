The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it has no significant leads in the search for Jennifer Brown.

It's been exactly one week since the 43-year-old single mother was last seen. At her home, there aren't any signs of distress. Her car is still sitting in the parking lot, and inside the home police said they found her wallet, keys, watch, and work cell phone, things she would have brought with her if she were leaving.

"We keep praying that she's going to be okay, and that her little boy will be good too, because I can't imagine what he's going through, not having his mom," said Brown's next-door neighbor, Kathleen Cocca.

Those prayers are expressed on signs right now, along with flowers and candles outside Brown's home. The District Attorney's Office said Brown took her 8-year-old son Noah to the bus stop the morning of Jan. 3. She arranged for him to be picked up by someone else later that day, and to spend the night there, but the next day she didn't come to pick him up.

"That was a sure sign something was wrong, she was constantly with him," said Cocca.

Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3. Since then, her friend Tiffany Barron says they haven't learned any more information on her whereabouts.

"Did she disappear, did she vanish? I just can't make sense of it, not even a little bit," said Barron.

The District Attorney's Office says it still can't answer those questions at this time.

After releasing a news release on Tuesday, the District Attorney's Office responded to comments on Facebook. In one response, it said it does not need the public to be forming search parties for Jennifer, and it said the public is not in danger. It is, however, still asking the public to call in tips, and it has increased the reward for information leading to her safe return to $15,000.

If you have any information you think could help investigators, you're asked to call the Limerick Township Police Department or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.