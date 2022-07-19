LANCASTER, Pa. - A Lancaster man is facing charges of aggravated indecent sexual assaults of a blind, deaf and mute 70-year-old woman, authorities report.
The Montgomery County Distort Attorney's Office says Malquan Craig, 23, of Lancaster, is seen in video sexually assaulting a handicapped elderly woman in Montgomery County. The assaults happened in 2020 and 2021 in Norristown, Lansdale and West Norriton, officials say.
The investigation began in May 2022 when the Montgomery County detectives say they were contacted by Lancaster City Police saying video was found of Craig sexually assaulting the victim, who was under 24-hour care by H.A.P., Inc., which provides care for people with intellectual development disabilities.
A report from the DA's office says at the times of the assaults, the defendant’s girlfriend was the certified nursing assistant employed by H.A.P. overseeing the care of the woman, who suffers from medical conditions that have left her blind, deaf and mute. The investigation found that Craig and his girlfriend would order takeout food, then go pick up the food with the victim in the car.
The report continued to say Craig sexually assaulted the victim by touching the victim’s bare chest, touching her private parts and exposing her behind while his girlfriend was inside the restaurant picking up the food. The defendant recorded the assaults on his cellphone.
Craig was arrested on multiple counts of indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim, indecent assault and invasion of privacy. An additional charge of felony aggravated indecent assault will be added at the preliminary hearing.
Bail was originally set at $150,000 cash and was raised to $500,000 cash. The defendant is being held in a Lancaster County prison.