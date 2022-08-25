POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania grant will help clean up contamination from an old industrial site in Montgomery County.

The county's Redevelopment Authority was awarded nearly a half-million dollars for environmental remediation on the Pottstown Plating Works property, state officials announced.

It will be used for cleaning out old pits, sumps and trenches, installing a vapor barrier system and monitoring and testing the groundwater and air quality at the site on S. Washington Street.

The $467,636 comes from the the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP), which gives out money for environmental cleanup to applicants who didn't cause the contamination.

It's intended to remove contamination at old industrial sites so the land can eventually be redeveloped.