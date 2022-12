PHILADELPHIA - A Montgomery County man faces murder charges in a deadly Christmas Day shooting at a Philadelphia hotel.

Mehkial Heredia, of the Gilbertsville area, shot the victim in the head, police say, after barging into his room at the Sheraton in Center City.

WPVI, 69 News' partner station, reports the shooting happened in a fit of jealousy after the man met with the suspect's ex at the hotel.

The suspect reportedly drove home after the attack, then called police to confess.