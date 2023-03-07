HORSHAM TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man had more than 100 photos of child pornography on his cell phone, authorities say.

Christopher Matton, 25, was arrested and charged last week after authorities searched his Horsham Township home in November, according to a news release from the county district attorney.

The investigation began when Reddit reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had uploaded six suspected child pornography images, the DA said.

Investigators traced the IP address to Matton's apartment on Route 611 (Easton Road), and served a search warrant on his home and electronics.

That's when they found more than 100 photos of child pornography involving kids and infants, the DA says.

Matton was charged with more than 100 felony counts of possessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

He is out on $10,000 cash bail.