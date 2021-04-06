HORSHAM TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing charges after investigators found hundreds of files of child pornography on his computer.
Xing Jian Ge, 23, was charged with 50 felony counts of possessing child pornography, six counts of distributing child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility, according to the county district attorney's office.
Detectives traced files from a peer-to-peer file sharing network to Ge's Horsham Township home, the DA said.
A search warrant yielded several electronics, including a computer and hard drive with more than 1,000 video files and 264 image files of child porn, authorities said.
Ge was arraigned on the charges, then released after posting $100,000 bail, with conditions of no internet usage and no contact with minors.