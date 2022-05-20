NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County officials are urging resident to wear masks indoors in public and stay up to on vaccines.
The Office of Public Health announced the County is now in the CDC-defined “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19.
The County says additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
MASKING: The CDC strongly recommends masking in all indoor public settings when in the High COVID Community Level. The public is encouraged to wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.
VACCINES: Montgomery County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the following locations:
- Bethel Community Church of Pottstown, 575 North Keim Street, Pottstown, PA 19464
- Human Services Center, (Second Floor, OPH Clinic), 1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401 (Use the DeKalb Street entrance)
- Willow Grove Annex, 102 York Road, 3rd floor, Willow Grove, PA 19090
On Thursday, the CDC authorized boosters for children ages 5 to 11. Beginning Monday, May 23, Montgomery County clinics will offer a booster dose for children ages 5 to 11.
Appointments can now be scheduled for the children’s booster, and walk-ins will be accepted for all COVID-19 vaccinations.