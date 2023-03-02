NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Applications are now open for organizations to apply for funding to help fight homelessness.

Nonprofits, municipalities and developers can apply for a grant through several programs offered by the county's Office of Housing and Community Development.

The money will fund projects like emergency shelters, home rehabilitation, economic development and homeless services.

The 2023-24 programs are:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Homeless Assistance Program (HAP)

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)

HOME Investment Partnerships – American Rescue Plan Act (HOME-ARP)

Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF)

HealthChoices Housing Reinvestment Plan (HRP)

Applications are available online and are due by April 10.