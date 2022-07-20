NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Montgomery County, looking to fill a dozen jobs in its sheriff’s department, prison, Children and Youth Department and other county roles, announced Wednesday it will offer sign-on bonuses for those positions.
The county said the bonus is being offered “to help recruit for critical roles with high vacancy rates and to assist the county in competing for talent in today’s competitive job market.”
The amount of the one-time sign-on bonus will equal 10% of the annual salary.
That means a custodian, with a starting salary of $31,347 to $36,048, would be paid a bonus of $3,135 to $3,605. A public health nurse, with a starting salary of $57,188 to $65,765, would get a bonus of $5,719 to $6,577.
The highest-paid position for which the bonus is being offered is for an assistant district attorney, with a starting salary of $60,047 to $69,054. That job would get a starting bonus of $6,005 to $6,905.
The bonus, effective for new hires approved June 2 until further notice, would be paid once the employee completes his or her 90-day introductory period of employment. Other conditions apply.
Just 12 of the 84 open jobs listed on the county’s website are eligible for the bonus.
Other roles eligible for a sign-on bonus are:
- Assets & Infrastructure: Day Custodians and Roads and Bridges Laborer I and Laborer II
- County and Courthouse Security: Security Officer I
- Correctional Facility: Correctional Officers
- Department of Public Safety: 9-1-1 Telecommunicators
- Office of Children and Youth: Protective Caseworkers
- Office of Senior Services: Protective Caseworkers
- Office of the Public Defender: Attorney I
- Sheriff’s Office: Deputy Sheriffs
- Youth Center: Secure Detention Counselors and Youth and Family Advocates
A full list of eligible positions can be viewed at www.montcopa.org/bonus. Interested applicants can apply at www.montcopa.org/jobs. Jobs eligible for the sign-on bonus are indicated by text in the job posting.