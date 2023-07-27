The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a "Code Red" Hot Weather Emergency.

The “Code Red” declaration has been issued for Montgomery County beginning Thursday, and will end Friday at 8 p.m.

Code Red Hot Weather Health Warnings are issued in anticipation of an oppressively hot air mass with a heat index of 100ºF or greater.

Conditions can be deadly, and residents should take precautions to prevent heat-related stress and illness.

Those especially at risk are very young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions, and who take certain medications.

Friends, relatives, or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk. Seek medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, including muscle cramps, headache, nausea, or vomiting.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Red” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1.

HELPFUL TIPS